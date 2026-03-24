Brazilian President Warns Africa Against Recolonisation



Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has issued a strong warning to African nations about a potential return of “colonial” dynamics in global politics. Speaking at a summit in Colombia, he criticised powerful countries for renewed interference in developing regions





Lula pointed to recent international actions…including the capture of Venezuela’s leader and restrictions on Cuba…as examples of old‑style dominance being repeated.

He said the scramble by wealthy nations for critical minerals and rare earths in regions like Africa and Latin America mirrors historical plunder, and warned this could amount to a new form of colonisation if unchecked.





His comments highlight growing concern among leaders about foreign influence through military action, sanctions, and competition for strategic natural resources.