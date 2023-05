BRE YOUTHS BRIGADE STORMS ALL SAINTS UCZ CHURCH IN MONGU WHICH USES BEMBA LANGUAGE INSTEAD OF SILOZI.

The BAROTSE youth brigade has embarked on a fact FINDING mission at UCZ for using BEMBA language in Barotseland by preachers and choir.

Zambia has 7 REGIONAL LOCAL OFFICIAL LANGUAGES.

In BAROTSE KINGDOM, SILOZI language is the official language but UCZ has introduced BEMBA as a medium of preaching and singing in MONGU the commercial capital of BAROTSELAND.

SOURCE: Capital Hill Limulunga post