BREAD OF LIFE CHURCH INTERNATIONAL YOUTH PASTOR, JONATHAN IMAKANDO, IMPLICATED IN FAITH MUSONDA’S  FINANCIAL CRIMES

The financial scandal involving Faith Musonda, the former producer of Faith Gospel Hour, has deepened with fresh allegations implicating Pastor Jonathan Bupe Imakando who is the Youth Pastor at Bread of Life Church International.





Pastor Jonathan is also the son of the General Overseer of Bread of Life Church International, Bishop Joe Imakando.



Ms Musonda who worked for Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) between 2013 and 2018, and worked for Zambia Development Agency from 2018 to 2020, came under scrutiny for suspicious bank transactions conducted on the eve of the 2021 General Elections.





Faith Musonda received over K300,000 few hours before the 2021 General Elections.



The Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC) has established that Faith Musonda received K384, 000 two days before the 2021 General Elections questioning the legality of the Journalist’s source of wealth.





Further, the EFCC has ordered Faith Musonda to forfeit to the State, her house in Kingsland City located in Chongwe District, a farm in Chisamba, some business premises, Money in her Bank accounts and farm machinery on reasons that they were tainted.





Concerns have been raised about the source of the funds used to acquire the Ibex Hill property and other properties as Musonda has allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the transactions.





Investigations further revealed that Ms Musonda transferred ownership of a property located in Ibex Hill to her cousin, Pastor Jonathan Imakando, whom the Judge referred to as Faith’s brother.





Judge Wanjelani said considering the large sums of money that were being deposited in the space of one day, and the fact that Musonda sought to have the Contract of Sale for the Ibex Hill Property put in her brother’s name Jonathan Bupe Imakando, raised reasonable suspicion as to the source of the money.



The court also heard that Faith Musonda’s accounts were credited with K384,000, two days before the 2021 general elections.



Faith’s properties forfeited to the State include; Plot No. LUSAK/LN_24982/3 in Kingsland City, Plot No. F/1504/A in Chisamba, Plot No. F/378a/11 in Ibex Hill, Bank of Zambia Government bonds issue no.01/2021/BA, Treasury bills issue no.11/2021TBs, Madison Finance Fixed term deposits unit no. 1140446 and assorted jewels.





Others are a Tafe tractor 7515 75HP-unregistered, plough disc BD mounted AF3, Harrow Disc BD GHO-R mounted 16, planter BD PLB-4 mounted row, sprayer Boom Jacto(M) condor M12, Trailer 5TN steel deck and a Toyota Allion registration no.72M.



Faith Musonda also owns Sela Property Investments Limited, Convenant Broadcasting Company, Life Television Limited which were cited as interested parties in this matter by the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).





The ACC took the matter to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court because it felt that it had been cheated in the bargain it entered with Musonda in 2021, when it granted her immunity from prosecution, after she gave up her luxurious house in New Kasama, some dollars and K65 million which she could not account for.





The ACC argued that Musonda did not make a full and frank disclosure of the illegal properties hence begged the EFCC to grab what she was left with and forfeit to the state.



In its ruling the EFCC forfeited Faith Musonda’s properties and government bonds to the state.





The Faith Musonda controversy raises serious questions about the accountability and integrity of some church leaders and their close associates.



The church is expected to be the custodian of transparency, accountability and integrity.





The Church is expected to uphold the highest standards of ethics to preserve the sanctity of its mission and the reputation of the faith it represents.



Credit: The Church Newspaper Zambia