Break-away New Apostolic Church hold its first Service in Lukulu



Faithful members of the new church the True Apostolic Church congregating in the open in Lukulu after they the found the New Apostolic church they hoped to gather from, Locked as shown in the pic.



Meanwhile the ordination of women to priestly ministries in other New Apostolic Districts in the world begins in January 2023. The act has not been given a go ahead by the Chief Apostle in District 28 were Zambia belongs.

Pic credit: Lukulu FM