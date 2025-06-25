BREAKING: The burial of former president Edgar Lungu has been suspended until court outcome

By Koswe

I AM TIRED, ESTHER LUNGU TELLS SUMAILI

Wife to the late former President Edgar Lungu, Esther has broke down in tears as she confessed to Godfridah Sumaili that she is tired with the funeral of her husband and that she is ready to allow the state to give her late husband a befitting send off in Zambia where he was President.

The court has asked GRZ to make its submissions on July 3rd, 2025 and the Respondents ( Lungu family) to respond by 4th July 2025.

The ruling has been set for July 18th, 2025. Meanwhile, burial has been suspended and PF MPs who travelled to South Africa are now shopping at the Mall of Africa before they take off for Lusaka