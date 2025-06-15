BREAKTHROUGH REACHED AS ECL’S REMAINS ARRIVE ON WEDNESDAY – SOURCES





The prolonged standoff surrounding the repatriation of ECL’s remains may have finally been resolved, as the State and family have reportedly reached an agreement.





Multiple sources have corroborated the latest development to KBN, which includes the repatriation of the body on Wednesday, with burial scheduled for Monday, 23rd June, 2025.





A joint press briefing is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15 at 10:00hrs to formally announce the agreement details.