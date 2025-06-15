BREAKTHROUGH REACHED AS ECL’S REMAINS ARRIVE ON WEDNESDAY – SOURCES
The prolonged standoff surrounding the repatriation of ECL’s remains may have finally been resolved, as the State and family have reportedly reached an agreement.
Multiple sources have corroborated the latest development to KBN, which includes the repatriation of the body on Wednesday, with burial scheduled for Monday, 23rd June, 2025.
A joint press briefing is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15 at 10:00hrs to formally announce the agreement details.
God serve Zambia! God bless Zambia! Oneness is our cry.Love and unity must prevail in this sorrowful moment.
Agreed my brother. As a country, we always find a way to resolve matters. Well done to the state for being patient, and the family for agreeing to allow this deadlock to be broken. We only have one country, Zambia, and we should be proud of who we are. Politicians come and go, but Zambia remains. The history books will be kind to us, and future generations will have courage and template to resolve difficult matters. Let us now put ECL to rest, United as a country.
One Zambia, One Nation.
All throughout this Saga and Fiasco, what was simply clear was: Normality versus Abnormality; Decency versus Indecency; Zambian versus UnZambian; Posturing and Grandstanding versus Solemnity; Maturity versus Immaturity (though Adults); High Bar versus Low Bar (stooping!)