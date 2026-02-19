Brebnar Changala Asks Govt To Withdraw Lungu Burial Case

Governance And Human Rights Advocate Brebnar Changala Has Advised President Hakainde Hichilema To Instruct The Attorney General To Withdraw In The Court Case Involving The Government And The Family Of The Late Former President Edgar Lungu Regarding His Burial.





Mr Changala Says The Ongoing Issues Around The Body Of The Former Head Of State Is Emotionally Draining To The Family And Financially Draining To The State.





Mr Changala Tells Q News That It Is Important To Accept That People Have Moved On From The Death Of Former President Lungu As Can Be Seen By The Fact That The Government Is Fully Operational As If The Body Is Not In The Mortuary.





He Notes That President Hichilema Has Been Conducting Business As Usual Going In And Out Of The Country Which He Says Is Also A Sign That Everyone Has Moved On.





Mr Changala Highlights That The Government Should Pull Out Of The Funeral And Let The Family Do As They Please.





And Mr Changala Has Questioned How The Government Plans To Bury The Body Of The Late Former President If They Win The Case And The Family Decides To Pull Out.- Q FM