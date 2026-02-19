BREBNAR CHANGALA TAKES A SWING AT THE OPPOSITION



He writes…



Dear political leaders,



Honestly people are concerned about your LOUD silence about electrol process especially delimitation.





This is EXACTLY the formula/ strategy applied to bill 7 where decision is done and window dressing submissions from people is facilitated. ECZ has already decided on 70 so what is your input- zero





You are just being hood winked. Most of you are only focused on the presidency. Which presidency when they are openly dribbling you with all this nonsense of registering alliances.Which presidency when you are hearing ECZ saying they have power to disqualify you?Which presidency when constituencies have already been imposed on you? Which presidency when you are unable to show leadership and failing to speak to the expected voters?



Remember failure to get your act right mukakakwa.This president locks up. Lwenu!