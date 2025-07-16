BREBNER CHANGALA DEFENDS MAKEBI ZULU’s ACTIONS OVER ECL’s FUNERAL.

By: Sun FM TV Reporter

Governance expert Brebnar Changala has strongly criticized the Republican Progressive Party (RPP) for reporting lawyer and politician Makebi Zulu to the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) over his remarks concerning the burial of sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu.

In a telephone interview, Mr. Changala dismissed the RPP’s move as politically motivated and ill-intentioned, arguing that funeral arrangements fall outside LAZ’s jurisdiction and have no bearing on legal ethics.

Mr. Changala said the burial of a former Head of State is a national matter rooted in protocol and tradition, emphasizing that dragging LAZ into the issue reflects a misplaced political agenda rather than genuine concern for professional conduct.

Changala called for more constructive political engagement, urging parties to focus on national unity and respectful dialogueespecially around sensitive matters like the passing of a former

leader.