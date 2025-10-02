BREBNER CHANGALA’S PUSH FOR REGIME CHANGE RAISES QUESTIONS ABOUT MOTIVES





By Chilufya Kasonde



Brebner Changala, the outspoken civil rights activist who once passionately campaigned for the United Party for National Development (UPND) during the 2021 elections, has now become one of the loudest voices calling for a change of government in 2026. His shift in tone has sparked debate over whether his criticism of the New Dawn administration is rooted in genuine patriotism or personal frustration





In recent months, Changala has openly aligned himself with opposition political parties such as the Patriotic Front (PF), the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), and various groupings under the Tonse Alliance. He has also worked closely with civil society organizations like OCiDA to push the narrative that Zambia requires a new political order.





According to Changala, the UPND has failed to deliver on the sweeping promises of reform and transformation made in 2021. He argues that the same issues that plagued the nation under the previous administration—ranging from governance gaps to socioeconomic challenges—remain unresolved. To him, the “New Dawn” has been nothing more than a continuation of the old system.





Yet, beneath his political activism lies a more controversial claim: that Changala personally expected to be appointed to a senior government position after the 2021 victory. He has reportedly admitted that part of his motivation for campaigning was the hope of serving at the top echelons of government. When that expectation did not materialize, his disillusionment deepened.





This revelation has led many Zambians to question his true agenda. Is Changala fighting for the nation’s collective progress, or is his activism merely a reflection of personal disappointment? Critics argue that his constant calls for regime change appear less about national development and inclusivity, and more about his own exclusion from the corridors of power.





Observers note that politics in Zambia has often been marred by personalities who champion reform not out of conviction but as a ticket to personal gain. If Changala’s push is indeed motivated by unmet personal ambitions, it undermines the credibility of his current campaign and risks portraying him as an opportunist rather than a patriot.





For now, what remains unclear is whether Brebner Changala’s voice will continue to resonate with ordinary citizens or whether his perceived self-interest will drown out the issues he seeks to highlight. What is certain, however, is that his political U-turn has reignited debate about the thin line between civic activism and self-serving politics in Zambia.