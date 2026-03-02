BRENDA NYIRENDA IS PROVING TO BE A THIEF OF K850,00- PF

BRENDA NYIRENDA IS PROVING TO BE A THIEF OF K850,00



Patriotic Front Secretariat has continued to demand K850,000 owed to the Party from Lundazi MP, Brenda Nyirenda.





Since November 2025, Nyirenda has refused to surrender payments made as expression of interest by Presidential Candidates; Makebi Zulu, Joseph Willa Mudolo, Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Chanda Katotobwe.





When Acting President Hon. Given Lubinda removed Nyirenda as Acting Secretary General, she refused to hand over the money.





The Party has told her the resources are needed for holding of the General Conference which the candidates paid for.





Recently she has said she has left the Party and joined the break-away Tonse Alliance led by Brian Mundubile.