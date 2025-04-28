Brian Hapunda accuses state of tapping Socialist Party leaders’ phone chat

Hapunda accuses state of tapping SP leaders’ phone chat
By Chinoyi Chipulu
Socialist Party (SP) chief presidential advisor Brian Hapunda has accused the state of tapping a private conversation involving two senior party members in order to distabilise the opposition parties’ quest to unite.
And Hapunda says the Socialist Party will not enter into an alliance for positions but will be led by any opposition leader to be chosen.
An audio has gone viral in which SP Chairperson for International Relations Akende M’membe and party national youth chairman, Kelvin Kaunda, were allegedly heard plotting to overthrow former president Edgar Lungu from the leadership of the Tonse Alliance.
After the audio went viral, Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo announced that the Alliance had launched an investigation against the SP for allegedly plotting to overthrow Lungu.
Tembo also said the Alliance had given PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda and acting president Given Lubinda seven days in which to exculpate themselves over the alleged meetings with the SP senior leadership earlier in the week, without the sanction or knowledge of the Alliance.
Tonse Alliance has also written to SP leader Fred M’membe seeking an explanation regarding the conduct of his party officials, and to justify why the SP’s recent application to join the Alliance should still be considered.
But in an interview yesterday, Hapunda said this was a well calculated
What you are doing sir is bad and good at the same time.
The bad side is you bringing the government in your issues that don’t make sense but just because you want to run away from your responsibility.
Wow wow the good news is by your accusation, you will male people believe that the government listen to phone conversation (even when this is not true). The end result of this belief will be a good society because people will be scared to plan evil on phone, scared to gossip, etc this is indirectly teaching people good manners and thanks for bringing that up, it’s not to your foolish advantage but to the government’s advantage.
By the way, by saying the government taped the call, you authenticate the audio to be true, by authenticating the audio to be true, you become very very funny because in the audio it’s clear you are going into the alliance to take over some key positions while in your write up above you are saying you are not going into an alliance for a position. It’s funny of you but anyway, you are riding on people who don’t really think through the lines so you still have a number of people who will go along with your ideas