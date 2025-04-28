Brian Hapunda accuses state of tapping Socialist Party leaders’ phone chat

Hapunda accuses state of tapping SP leaders’ phone chat



By Chinoyi Chipulu



Socialist Party (SP) chief presidential advisor Brian Hapunda has accused the state of tapping a private conversation involving two senior party members in order to distabilise the opposition parties’ quest to unite.



And Hapunda says the Socialist Party will not enter into an alliance for positions but will be led by any opposition leader to be chosen.



An audio has gone viral in which SP Chairperson for International Relations Akende M’membe and party national youth chairman, Kelvin Kaunda, were allegedly heard plotting to overthrow former president Edgar Lungu from the leadership of the Tonse Alliance.



After the audio went viral, Tonse Alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo announced that the Alliance had launched an investigation against the SP for allegedly plotting to overthrow Lungu.



Tembo also said the Alliance had given PF secretary general Raphael Nakachinda and acting president Given Lubinda seven days in which to exculpate themselves over the alleged meetings with the SP senior leadership earlier in the week, without the sanction or knowledge of the Alliance.



Tonse Alliance has also written to SP leader Fred M’membe seeking an explanation regarding the conduct of his party officials, and to justify why the SP’s recent application to join the Alliance should still be considered.



But in an interview yesterday, Hapunda said this was a well calculated



