Brian Kagame, the youngest son of  Paul Kagame was among more than 1,000 cadet officers who graduated from RDF

Brian Kagame, the youngest son of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, was among more than 1,000 cadet officers who graduated from the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) today.





A graduate of the prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK—like his elder brother Ian—Brian’s entry into the RDF reinforces the Kagame family’s deep-rooted military legacy.





With President Kagame leading the RDF for over three decades, his sons’ rising roles echo similar dynastic military trends seen in Africa, such as Uganda’s Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba. Could Paul Kagame be preparing one of his sons to take over once he steps aside?