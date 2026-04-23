BRIAN MATAMBO IS NEW PF MEDIA DIRECTOR

Lusaka-Thursday,23rd April 2026

President Makebi Zulu has appointed renowned media personality and international journalist, Brian Matambo as new Media Director for the Party.

Hon. Zulu stated that Mr. Matambo will work closely with Acting Secretary General, Celestine Mukandila and Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

He also advised Mr. Matambo to collaborate closely with with the media team under PF-Pamodzi Alliance.

Meanwhile, at the last sitting of Central Committee ratified the reconstituted Southern provincial structure as followed;

MAIN BODY

Chairman -Mr Golden Sifunga Nyambe

2.Vice Chairman – Ms Mwiche Sikolongo

3.Ms Vailet Chama Chambula

4.Vice Secretary-Mr Peter Kampamba

5.Treasure – Ms Josephine Daka

6.Vice Treasure – Mr Justine Sampa

7.IPS- Mr Ian Mbasela

8.Vice IPS- Alvin Munsanda

WOMEN’S LEAGUE

1.Chairlady – Ms Mable Nindi

2.Vice Chairlady -Ms Sicolastica Mbao.

3.Secretary – Mrs Annie Bwalya.

4.Vice Secretary – Ms Elina Daka.

5.Treasure- Ms Susan Phiri.

6.Vice Treasure – Mrs Roster Nzunda.

7.IPS- Ms Julia Chindima.

8.Vice IPS- Ms Eunice Mukonda Nchenesi.

YOUTH LEAGUE

1.Chairman – Mr Mario Namuyowe.

2.Vice chairman – Mr Richard Mubita

3.Secretary – Mr Ikuka Muleta.

4.Vice Secretary – Ms Martha Mwanany’andu

5.Treasure – Ms Ethel Mwamba Moono.

6.Vice Treasure -Mr Mario Nzala.

7.IPS- Mosen Shula NRC

8.Vice IPS-Ms Rhodah Njowe.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

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