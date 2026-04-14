BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND CHIFUMU BANDA DIFFER, AS TONSE SPLINTER GROUP RISKS DISINTEGRATING.



What was thought to be an Alliance that would stand the taste of time after Hon. Mundubile and Mr. Banda came together is unfortunately turning out to be a disaster in the making. This is because of greed driven by personal interest that has taken centre stage, before even much is achieved.





Insiders in the Tonse Alliance led by Mundubile have confirmed that the two leaders are not getting along on account of differences on how senior positions in the Alliance should be shared, including in an event that they formed government.

Mundubile has refused to guarantee his FDD counterpart of any meaningful role to play in the Alliance, except for possible use of FDD as a Special Purpose Vehicle. Sources have shared that the FDD leader has been left to contend with positions of less influence in the Alliance, which observers in the Alliance have regarded as scrap, a situation that is a threat to the marriage of convenience.





What has even caused more disaffection among FDD members is the realisation that the Mundubile camp has refused to guarantee Mr. BANDA the position of running mate in the upcoming general election as it considers him to be only fit to be appointed Speaker of National Assembly, if the Alliance took over power.





This information has reached FDD senior members who have registered their disappointment with Mr. Banda and is considering passing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.





Clearly, the union is on the verge of breaking, if nothing is done soon.



By Thomas Chewe, Freelance Journalist



Ilelanga News. April 14, 2026.