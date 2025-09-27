Mundubile jumps ship



CRACKS in the Patriotic Front (PF) and Tonse Alliance have widened with presidential front-runner Brian Mundubile seeking to contest the 2026 presidential election on the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) ticket.





Sensing the unending confusion in the former ruling party and the fragility in the Tonse alliance, Mundubile has approached FDD interim president Chifumu Banda with an offer to buy the opposition political party formerly led by the late Edith Zewelani Nawakwi.





Mundubile is also promising State Counsel Banda of the running mate ticket in the 2026 general elections or the position of Speaker of the National Assembly.





Mundubile, Mutotwe Kafwaya, and other PF leaders, mostly from the northern and eastern blocks, have rejected manoeuvres by faction pary leader Given Lubinda, secretary general Raphael Nakachinda, and others such as Davis Mwila to sell and handover the leadership of the PF and Tonse Alliance to South African based Zambian business man Willah Joseph Mudolo.





Mudolo has been releasing huge sums money to PF leaders in exchange for party leadership position.



On the other hand, pressure is mounting on how to deal South African based Zambian business man Willah Joseph Mudolo who has already cashed huge amounts on some PF senior leaders in exchange for party leadership.





Earlier this month self-proclaimed PF die-hard, Chanoda Ngwira, accused Lubinda and Nakachinda of pocketing $200,000 and $150, 000 from a South African businessman in exchange for the PF presidency.





Ngwira, who is a member of the Umodzi Kumawa group, took to social media claiming the two leaders have benefited from selling the party.





Lubinda has installed himself as Tonse Alliance chairman sidelining Danny Pule, who should have taken over the leadership of the political grouping.- ZWD