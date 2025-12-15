BRIAN MUNDUBILE URGES MPs — “DON’T BACK BILL 7”

By Staff Reporter

15.12.25

LUSAKA — Zambia wakes to a nailbiting showdown as Parliament braces for today’s decisive vote on Bill 7.

Opposition leader and presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile has made a lastditch appeal, warning lawmakers against supporting the controversial measure.

On Hot FM, Mundubile thundered: “Don’t support Bill 7.” His plea comes as tension grips the nation, with citizens anxiously awaiting the verdict that could shape the political terrain ahead of the August 13 presidential election in less than eight months.

Stay Away Speculation quite

Responding to swirling reports that some MPs had been quarantined, Mundubile said. “We have directed our members not to support the Bill, not quarantine them, as we hear they might be. We want MPs to stay away at their own will,” he clarified.

Mundubile urged ordinary Zambians to step in: “Citizens must join hands, look for your MPs and advise them not to support the Bill. Some MPs might be tempted because of the promised gratification,” he cautioned.

As the chamber prepares for the vote, lobbying and persuasion are expected to reach fever pitch. For Mundubile, the battle is more than legislative, it is a test of conscience, loyalty, and national destiny.

Today’s outcome will echo far beyond Parliament’s walls, as Zambia braces for a verdict that could redefine the country’s political future.

Source: Hot FM.