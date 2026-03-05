BRIAN MUNDUBILE’S RISING POLITICAL MOMENTUM CANNOT BE IGNORED



Zambia’s political landscape is shifting, and it is becoming increasingly clear that Brian Mundubile is emerging as one of the most formidable political figures in the country today.





From town to town and province to province, his name is steadily gaining traction, placing him in a direct political contest with President Hakainde Hichilema.





Whether one agrees with his politics or not, the momentum surrounding Mundubile is no longer something that can be dismissed as mere noise.





The evidence lies in the endorsements he continues to receive. Fellow politicians, ordinary citizens, and even political formations within the opposition are openly acknowledging his leadership qualities.





These endorsements are not accidental gestures. They reflect a growing belief among many Zambians that Mundubile represents a new centre of political gravity within the opposition.



His rise within the Tonse Alliance has provided the coalition with a clearer direction and renewed energy.





Critics, of course, will attempt to manufacture a different narrative. We are already witnessing a flood of questionable opinion polls and selective commentary designed to downplay his influence. .





Such tactics are neither new nor surprising in politics. They are tools frequently used by those who fear the growing relevance of an opponent.



In Zambia’s political arena, opinion polls often reflect the agenda of those who commission them rather than the true pulse of the electorate.





But politics is not won in opinion columns or manipulated statistics. It is won in communities, markets, villages, and towns where real people form real opinions based on leadership and credibility.





And in these spaces, Mundubile’s profile is clearly expanding.



One unmistakable sign of political relevance is the intensity of attacks from opponents. The moment a politician begins to attract coordinated criticism, mudslinging, and endless attempts at character assassination, it is usually a signal that their influence is growing.





In politics, irrelevance attracts silence. Relevance attracts fire.



Since assuming the presidency of the Tonse Alliance, Mundubile has increasingly become the focal point of both support and hostility.





This is not a coincidence. It reflects the reality that many political actors now see him as a serious contender capable of shaping Zambia’s political future.





History has repeatedly shown that when political opponents begin to obsess over a single individual, it is often because that individual is beginning to command attention where it matters most: among the people.





Brian Mundubile’s journey within the opposition is still unfolding. But one thing is becoming undeniable.





The man is no longer just another political voice in the crowd. He is rapidly becoming a central figure in the national political conversation.





And when the noise around a politician becomes this loud, it usually means one thing. Zambia is watching.



SE