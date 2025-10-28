Bride k!lls herself after her husband’s family criticised her wedding dress as being ‘too revealing’ and ‘provocative’

A bride reportedly k!lled herself after her husband’s family criticised her wedding dress as being ‘too revealing’ and ‘provocative’.

According to Mail Online, Lyaman Mammadli, 19, was accused of looking ‘naked’ on her big day because her shoulders were left uncovered.

Her father Murad Bayramov said she had been distraught by the criticism and soon afterwards took her own life in the garden of her parents’ family home in Mingachevir, Azerbaijan.

‘My daughter’s groom and his parents caused a fight in my home because of her wedding dress,’ he said. ‘My daughter couldn’t bear it and took her own life.’

Her father strongly denied media reports that his daughter may have felt pressured into a wedding with an older man, Elnur Mamedli, 33.

‘After the celebration, Elnur came to our home with his parents and caused a big argument,’ said the father.

‘They said: “What a disgrace. How could you let your daughter wear such a shameful, revealing wedding dress?”‘

‘We replied that it was a normal gown – the kind many brides wear. But they wouldn’t calm down and kept arguing.

‘The dispute continued the next day,’ he said.

The husband’s parents accused her of ‘disgracing their son and family’.

The bereaved father said: ‘My daughter couldn’t endure it. In her distress and emotional turmoil, she ended her life.’

Her new husband came to the funeral but the distraught father said he ‘refused to let them stay’ and ‘kicked them out’.

Police are now investigating whether to launch a criminal case over the ‘bullying’ of the bride before her tragic death.