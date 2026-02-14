BRIGHT NUNDWE’S BEHAVIOR AN INSULT TO THE PEOPLE OF CHAWAMA- LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT PARTY

BRIGHT NUNDWE’S BEHAVIOR AN INSULT TO THE PEOPLE OF CHAWAMA

On 15th January, 2026, the people of Chawama went to the polls to elect their Member of Parliament in a by-election, following the declaration of the Chawama parliamentary seat vacant by the National Assembly.

Prior to the polls, there were campaigns that saw Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) candidate Bright Nundwe washing clothes for the electorate, the United Party for National Development (UPND) distributing foodstuffs to buy votes and us spreading a message of hope for the people of Chawama, assuring them of establishment of Community Based Enterprises (CBEs) and Local Community Manufacturing mini-Industries to create jobs; running a Vulnerable Support Program (VSP) to take care of the less privileged and people with disability; establishing Skills Development Centres (SDCs) to foster self-employment; initiating the construction of an effective Drainage System to render floods in the area a thing of the past; Marketeer Empowerment; among other tangible developmental initiatives.

Bright Nundwe, the man that was washing women and children’s clothes won the by-election. He had no message but won. How? Through a sympathy vote because the majority voters felt the UPND mistreated the Chawama-associated 6th President of Zambia late Edgar Chagwa Lungu MHSRIEP, who remains in a foreign mortuary to date, more than eight (8) months after his demise and that the ruling party equally mistreated the deceased’s grieving daughter Tasila Lungu by nullifying her parliamentary seat, in spite of her having been absent from duty for more than five (5) months.

From 16th January, 2026 when Nundwe was declared winner to 3rd February, 2026 when he was sworn-in, the man was totally quiet, his whereabouts unknown -we were just hearing that he was on the Copperbelt where he lives. We expected that, while he awaits the swearing-in ceremony, he at least presents to the Chawama residents his Development Plan for the area but there was no plan at all. Nundwe is a political disaster.

On 9th February, 2026, Nundwe gave an interview to News Diggers Newspaper, not to talk about how and when he would lobby for development in Chawama Constituency but to let the people of Chawama know that they should not expect development from him as he had limited time to deliver development before the general election. Chibeleshi ichi. Why did he contest in the first place if he knew he would not deliver meaningful development in the stipulated timeframe? We believe a serious MP can initiate and plan for projects now and implement in the next term. Nundwe is not serious.

Yesterday, 13th February, 2026, while commissioning a CDF police post in Kuku Compound, Nundwe gave a speech not to talk about his Development Plan for Chawama and how he would spearhead socio-economic growth in the area but to praise shockingly the failed HH and hopeless UPND, amidst high cost of living in the country, betraying shamelessly those that gave him the sympathy vote. We know that an MP role is twofold: 1. to spearhead development in a given constituency, and 2. to represent constituents in the National Assembly -but it is clear Nundwe neither has a plan for the former function nor the will to execute it..

Nundwe has become a praise-singer for visionless HH and clueless UPND, the political grouping the people of Chawama desire to kick out of office come 13th August, 2026, the bunch of failures they prevented against winning in the Chawama by-election. These are the people Nundwe is going to bed with. These are the people Nundwe is wining and dining with. He has no shame. Clearly, Nundwe’s behavior is an insult to the people of Chawama Constituency.

To you the people of Chawama, recall how we warned you during campaigns against voting for outsiders, characters that do not care about your welfare but their selfish interest. We told you that you needed to vote for development but you voted for misery. As things stand, there is no hope for Chawama Constituency but we pray you vote wisely in the forthcoming general election to rectify this mess.

ISSUED BY:

Ntazana Musukuma Mutungwa,

LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT PARTY LUSAKA PROVINCE CHAIRPERSON