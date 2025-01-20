Brighton Defeat Unacceptable — Amorim Blasts Manchester United Players

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has described the 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday as unacceptable, demanding an immediate response from the team.

The Red Devils suffered their 10th Premier League loss of the season and a sixth defeat at home to further compound their woes at Old Trafford.

Yakubu Minteh gave the visitors the lead in the fifth minute before Bruno Fernandes equalised in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot.

Kauro Mitoma made it 2-1 in the 60th minute before Georginio Rutter took advantage of Andre Onana’s error to make it 3-1.

Manchester United looked to have turned a corner after encouraging results against Liverpool and Arsenal and a last-minute win over Southampton, but the performance against Brighton was disappointing.

Amorim didn’t hide his disappointment at the end of the encounter, blaming the players for conceding unnecessary goals.

He said, “Another loss at home. It’s not acceptable the way we suffered the goals.

“We can play some football but [only] in small spaces of time, so it’s not consistent and we get nervous and then we suffer a goal. Again, in the beginning, it’s one play that is clearly what Brighton does. Then it’s hard to turn things around. We got anxious and nervous, and they were better again.

“Brighton were comfortable. We tried [to get back into it] but with not very good football. You can see this game and remember Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, where we were in the game and suffered goals where we cannot suffer. Then it’s hard for everybody. We lost again at home; it’s not acceptable. We need to change that and change fast.”

Amorim reiterated that he is not going to change his style in a bid to turn the club’s fortunes around, saying that the players will have to suffer to get results.

He said, “That is clear. Because I’m not going to change the way I see the game. I’m very clear on that. The players are going to suffer; I’m sorry, the fans are going to suffer. I have one way of doing things; I know it’s going to [bring] results. But we have to suffer these moments. I think it’s very clear for everybody what we are going to do.”