Brighton Mwanza Arrested For Inciting Military To Rise Against Legitimate Government

MWANZA ARRESTED FOR INCITING MILITARY TO RISE AGAINST LEGITIMATE GOVERNMENT

Police have formally arrested and charged Brighton Mwanza aged 25 of Plot Number 1691 Balastone in Lusaka for the offence of Inciting Mutiny Contrary to Section 48(b) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that the accused on July 30, 2023 did post and circulated on social media using his twitter account in the names of Brighton Knox Mwanza, advisedly inciting Men and Women in uniform to mutiny by referring to West African countries that have recently seen Coup d’état.

Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM Zambia that the suspect has been detained in custody and will appear in court soon.

Hamoonga had warned the public that the cyberspace is not a safe haven for commission of crimes.

He says Police shall stop at nothing to arrest anyone who commits a crime whilst using the cyberspace.

Hamoonga states that the Country has enough laws to deal with persons that wilfully commit crimes on the cyberspace.

