BRING BACK LUNGU’S BODY, HICHILEMA SHOULDN’T ATTEND FUNERAL, LET DELEGATE – FR CHIKOYA
THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has called for the repatriation of the remains of late former President Edgar Lungu, urging both the State and the bereaved family to put aside their differences for the sake of national unity.
Featuring on RCV News’ Chatback this afternoon, CCZ General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said if the only way to bring the late president’s remains back home is by having someone other than President Hakainde Hichilema preside over the funeral, then so be it.
Fr Chikoya suggested that if the presence of the sitting President at the funeral was a sticking point for the family, government could consider delegating the responsibility to another official such as the Vice President.
The priest revealed that while the whole matter may seem awkward and even uncomfortable to the political class, the church believes in doing the unusual if it leads to peace and healing for the nation.
He further added that such a move should not be viewed as a loss or weakness, but rather as a show of leadership and maturity for the sake of peace and unity.
“For me, it would be a better devil than to have him buried out of the country,” Fr Chikoya said bluntly, referring to the growing fear that Lungu’s body may not return to Zambia for burial due to unresolved tensions between the State and the late president’s family.
The CCZ leader also noted that not every relative of the late president can afford the cost of flying abroad for memorial services, a burden that would only deepen the pain of an already grieving family.
He called on both government and the Lungu family to stop being rigid and to make sacrifices where necessary, stressing that some battles are better postponed for the sake of national unity.
As the impasse drags on, the CCZ says the church stands ready to mediate and encourage dialogue, but only if all parties are willing to prioritise the greater good over personal victories.
By George Musonda
Kalemba
Father, your concerns are duly noted, and you mean well. However, let us respect the wishes of the family right now, otherwise our beloved ECL will not rest in peace. There are evil forces working overtime here, so let us keep them at bay. Not everyone is a Christian, others are indeed Freemason members. They dine with evil spirits, and they insult our national day of prayers.
DO NOT ALLOW HAKAINDE ANYWHERE NEAR ECL’S BODY. BURY ECL RIGHT NOW IN RSA. DO NOT TRUST HAKAINDE AND HIS SANGOMAS.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
It’s too late ba Father Chikoya..
We are waiting for the burial in South Africa.
A clear Agreement was made on 14th June, 2025 which was even availed to the public. The government started shifting goal posts as we were getting closer to 18th June 2025, the date the remains were supposed to come to Zambia.
The Agreement was turned on its Head by the Government.
Have you not wondered why former Vice President Kavindele and Former Secretary to Cabinet Leslie Mbula have become quiet? Even Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa ( rumoured to have resigned at one point) ? These are the ones who were in South Africa.
They know the person who bungled up the Agreement.
It’s the Mingalatoon – A person who believes in Imingalato, even at Funerals. He says one thing in public, and does another thing in private. For him ECL’s remains were to be in his pocket to Reap and to Rip off..To abuse in Life and in death. That’s the ‘dignity ‘ he believes in.
And if the family was to agree to bring the remains at this hour, he will do the same thing again. That’s who he is. An Unrepentant Mingalatoon.
The family has suffered so much. Let them put to rest our departed late President in South Africa, away from useless Imingalato, Hypocrisy, Dishonesty, Untruths and Insincerity.
And away from Crocodile Tears.
At an Opportune time, the remains will be brought back to Zambia.
We await the South Africa Burial Program.