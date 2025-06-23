BRING BACK LUNGU’S BODY, HICHILEMA SHOULDN’T ATTEND FUNERAL, LET DELEGATE – FR CHIKOYA





THE Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) has called for the repatriation of the remains of late former President Edgar Lungu, urging both the State and the bereaved family to put aside their differences for the sake of national unity.





Featuring on RCV News’ Chatback this afternoon, CCZ General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya said if the only way to bring the late president’s remains back home is by having someone other than President Hakainde Hichilema preside over the funeral, then so be it.





Fr Chikoya suggested that if the presence of the sitting President at the funeral was a sticking point for the family, government could consider delegating the responsibility to another official such as the Vice President.





The priest revealed that while the whole matter may seem awkward and even uncomfortable to the political class, the church believes in doing the unusual if it leads to peace and healing for the nation.





He further added that such a move should not be viewed as a loss or weakness, but rather as a show of leadership and maturity for the sake of peace and unity.





“For me, it would be a better devil than to have him buried out of the country,” Fr Chikoya said bluntly, referring to the growing fear that Lungu’s body may not return to Zambia for burial due to unresolved tensions between the State and the late president’s family.





The CCZ leader also noted that not every relative of the late president can afford the cost of flying abroad for memorial services, a burden that would only deepen the pain of an already grieving family.





He called on both government and the Lungu family to stop being rigid and to make sacrifices where necessary, stressing that some battles are better postponed for the sake of national unity.





As the impasse drags on, the CCZ says the church stands ready to mediate and encourage dialogue, but only if all parties are willing to prioritise the greater good over personal victories.



By George Musonda

Kalemba