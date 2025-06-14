BRING BACK OUR PRESIDENT- DORA SILIYA

DORA SILIYA WRITES………..

BRING BACK OUR PRESIDENT

IN times of disagreements, there are those who thrive on perpetuating it. This is because, in one way or another, it’s serves some perceived moral authority, which is more often than not, self bestowed.

Our President passed. In the words of Mark Anthony, ‘this is the time to bury Cesar’. This is NOT the time to jostle for a show of who loved him most among his peers and former colleagues. Or even point at whom we think hated him. It’s unchristian.

Everyone will have time to reflect and tell their story once the burial and dust have settled.

We must only think about the family now and their lives beyond today. Theirs is the greatest loss. They need all of us, especially those around them, to use common sense and tact and give them strength as they navigate this difficult journey in view of very strained emotions.

This is the time to bring our president home. To the people who bestowed upon him the honour of being the sixth president of Zambia.

President Edgar Lungu was a politician and understood very well from his time in UPND to PF the path of politics. He also understood the need for forgiveness very well, and this contributed to the creation of the religious ministry. Who are we not to forgive? This period calls for mature leadership.

Our President passed away seven days ago. We must exhibit high-level tolerance, especially for those who claim to speak for Zambians.

ECL’s eternal gift to us may be an opportunity for a reset. To spread the love he preached. Let us honour him by avoiding divisive messages from everyone.

Remember to be kind always.

Remain blessed.

DORA SILIYA

FORMER MP AND CABINET MINISTER