By CIC Politics.



“BRING IT ON ” NKOMBO DARES MPUNDU IN PETAUKE.



UPND Elections Chairperson Hon Gary Nkombo has dared Nkana MP Hon Binwell Mpundu over the challenge on Petauke incoming by elections next year. Petauke which fail vacancy following the abrupt disappearance of its MP by names Hon Emmanuel Jay Banda was declared vacancy by the Speaker of National assembly after the expiration of 7 days ultimatum notice given.

Hon Mpundu said UPND are becoming a nuisance especially following their first ever parliamentary victory in Kawambwa and said he would love it that PF and the entire Tonse Alliance gives him power to manage Petauke so that he teaches UPND a lesson. Hon Mpundu went further to challenge the entire UPND to camp in Petauke and face him alone.



But UPND strongman who comes from Mazabuka the sweetest town in Zambia Hon Gary Nkombo who happens to be UPND elections chairman accepted the challenge and dared Mpundu to face him in Petauke.





It’s not clear what type of a showdown we are being prepared to witness here if it will be a new policy based politics, physical violence or indeed witchcraft based battle no one knows but one thing is certain UPND and PF are poised to settle their last scores in Petauke which will kick start the long awaited 2026 General election fever. Stakes seems so higher in Petauke as Lungu has vowed to win the seat as a loss would mean the complete downfall of his reign especially in his native province following the Kawambwa loss. Hon Nkombo said UPND are ready like yesterday and that Hon Mpundu should not think he owns Petauke.





The two giants are reportedly locked in media exchange of words before ECZ blows the Whistle with nominations slated for 7th January and polling day on 6th February. The longest month in the year is fully booked for politics in 2025 CIC is ready to cover this high stake battle elections as per custom.



CIC PRESS TEAM