Bring Simwinji, Mutaba, Shaabula closer to HH for defending him against ‘fools’ like Mumbi Phiri, urges Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden Gladys Nundwe

Zambia’s Ambassador to Sweden Gladys Nundwe has urged UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda to draw certain party members closer to the President for standing up for him against “PF fools” such as Mumbi Phiri.





But Nundwe said she had apologised both on the group and via phone calls to Phiri and George Chulumanda as the message was not meant to be sent on the group but to Imenda.





Nundwe’s message was said to have been posted in the WhatsApp group for former members of parliament. A member in the group said after Nundwe had posted the message in the group, she immediately deleted it, but it had already been captured by others who reposted the same message back.





The member said Nundwe had mistakenly posted the message in the ‘Former members of parliament’ WhatsApp group thinking she was sending the same to Imenda.





In the subject message shared with Daily Revelation, Nundwe suggested certain names of individuals which must be brought closer to the party and the President.





“Good morning, SG. Today, I want not only to bring it to your attention but also to request you to embrace Honourables Edgar Keembe, Hebert Shaabula, Olsen Mutaba, and Simwinji Simwinji. Please SG bring these people more close to the party and to the President himself. These people are



