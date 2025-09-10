Britain has not determined that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, despite acknowledging the scale of civilian suffering, according to a government letter.

Israel has faced widespread accusations of genocide, including from the world’s largest association of genocide scholars, over its nearly two-year military campaign in Gaza, which local authorities say has killed more than 64,000 people.

Israel rejects the charge, insisting it is acting in self-defence after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack that killed 1,200 people and led to the capture of 251 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

In a letter dated September 1 and seen by Reuters, former UK foreign secretary David Lammy told a parliamentary committee that the government had carefully considered the risk of genocide.

“As per the Genocide Convention, the crime of genocide occurs only where there is specific ‘intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group’,” Lammy wrote. “The government has not concluded that Israel is acting with that intent.”

Lammy, who served as foreign secretary from mid-2024 until last Friday before being appointed deputy prime minister, also condemned the humanitarian toll:

“The high civilian casualties, including women and children, and the extensive destruction in Gaza, are utterly appalling. Israel must do much more to prevent and alleviate the suffering that this conflict is causing.”

The UK’s long-standing position is that genocide determinations should be made by courts.

The war has further strained Britain-Israel relations, with London planning to recognise a Palestinian state and barring Israeli officials from its largest defence trade show this week.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected in London this week for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.