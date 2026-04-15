Britain’s Top Finance Chief Blasts U.S. Over Iran War: “We Went In Without A Clear Exit Plan”





UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has delivered one of the sharpest public criticisms yet from a senior British official over the United States’ handling of the Iran war, calling the decision to enter the conflict without defined objectives “a folly.”





Speaking to The Mirror ahead of her trip to Washington for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, Reeves said she was “frustrated and angry” at how the war was launched





“I feel very frustrated and angry that the US went into this war without a clear exit plan, without a clear idea of what they were trying to achieve. And as a result, the Strait of Hormuz is now blocked,” she said.





Reeves confirmed that Britain would not be joining the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports, stating it is “not the right approach.” She also backed Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s decision to keep the UK out of active combat, calling it “absolutely the right decision.”





The remarks come as the International Monetary Fund warned that Britain will face the sharpest economic blow of any G7 nation from the Iran war, cutting its 2026 growth forecast from 1.3% to 0.8%.





Reeves is due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington, where the war’s global economic fallout is expected to dominate discussions at the IMF spring meetings.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Starmer and French President Macron are co-hosting a multilateral conference to coordinate international efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz once hostilities end.



Source: The Mirror, confirmed by Time, Newsweek, Fox News



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