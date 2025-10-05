A British man has been found dead in Dubai after swallowing several packages of drugs, one of which reportedly burst open in his stomach.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Jensen Westhead, is said to have ingested packages of cocaine before boarding a flight to the United Arab Emirates from Manchester Airport. Authorities believe one of the packets ruptured inside his body, leading to a fatal overdose.

Westhead’s body was discovered at the Hotel Avalon in Dubai on December 4, 2024. His sudden death prompted an immediate investigation into possible trafficking and criminal involvement connected to the drugs he had carried.

Following inquiries, four people were charged in connection with the case. Rebecca Hatch, Glenn Hatch, Alexander Tofton, and Steven Stephenson have all been accused of conspiracy to fraudulently evade the prohibition on the exportation of a Class A drug.

In addition, Stephenson faces further charges relating to his alleged role in the supply of cocaine. The defendants are scheduled to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on October 31, where the charges will be formally heard.

Dubai is known for enforcing some of the world’s strictest drug laws. Even the possession of trace amounts of a banned substance can result in harsh sentences, ranging from long-term imprisonment to, in the most severe cases, the death penalty.