British-Nigerian cosmetic doctor loses license for giving patient Botox ‘in return for s3x

A Nigerian cosmetic doctor based in the United Kingdom, UK, Oluwafemi Tijion Esho, has lost his license to practice after being found guilty of giving Botox ‘in return for sex’.

Dr. Tijion Esho, who has featured on ITV’s This Morning, BBC’s Morning Live and E4’s Body Fixers, confessed to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

While appearing before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), the doctor argued that he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A, who provided sex services via OnlyFans and webcams.

But, an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled earlier this month that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered Botox free of charge.

It was reported that the tribunal also ruled that, at a consultation months earlier, he had stroked her hair and rubbed himself against her after he made inappropriate comments about the shape of her bottom.

The tribunal also established that the doctor, last year made similar remarks to Patient A, and allowed her to masturbate him.

Hence, the tribunal found Dr Esho’s fitness to practise was impaired because of his misconduct and the tribunal announced on Saturday that Esho’s name should be removed from the medical register.

The tribunal’s reasons for imposing the sanction will be released next week.

According to the Telegraph, among the “inappropriate” Instagram messages sent to Patient A between July 2019 and February 2022 was an exchange in September 2019 when he said: “What you doing to me lol. Morning Glory. Bloody have me wanting the real thing. That’s like every man’s dream.”

In November 2019 he posted: “Why you making me bulge lol. Send more, don’t be sorry lol.”

The following month he wrote “Lol loving the tongue” and “Ha free mls [millilitres of botox] I’d need the whole booty and more”.

Weeks later he told her: “My God having you for a night/every night is a dream but if we do it for mls I break the doctors code and I’d be a dead man x lol.”

The tribunal also ruled the conduct of the doctor, also known as Oluwafemi Esho, was sexually motivated but did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

Dr. Esho was featured on the ITV morning programme to provide his medical opinion and comment on cosmetic surgery discussions.

He was also regularly consulted on Body Fixers for E4, a channel operated by Channel 4, which aired for two seasons in 2016 and 2017, and made appearances on segments of BBC’s Morning Live until the summer of 2022.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool, and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clients.

He issued a statement following the tribunal’s finding of facts in which he admitted his conduct in communications with Patient A was wrong, but he continued to deny having sex with her.