Breaking News : British Nuclear Submarine Armed With Tomahawks Moves Into Arabian Sea As Iran Tensions Rise





A British nuclear powered submarine has reportedly taken position in the Arabian Sea, giving the United Kingdom the ability to carry out long range strikes if the regional conflict with Iran escalates further. According to the report, the submarine is HMS Anson, a Royal Navy attack submarine equipped with Tomahawk Block IV cruise missiles and Spearfish torpedoes.





The report says HMS Anson departed Perth earlier this month and travelled around 5,500 miles to reach the region. Its presence in the Arabian Sea places it within range for potential strike missions tied to a wider escalation scenario involving Iran.





The submarine reportedly surfaces at intervals to communicate with the UK’s Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood. Any decision to launch missiles would require authorization from the British prime minister, with the order then passed through the chief of joint operations.





The deployment comes amid rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. The report also states that Downing Street has authorized the United States to use British bases for strikes on Iranian targets that threaten the strategic waterway.





It is important to note that Reuters said it could not immediately verify the Daily Mail report, while the British Ministry of Defence had not immediately responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.



Source: Reuters, via The Economic Times