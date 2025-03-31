Brother kills sister trying to defend mother from his abuse



A MANHUNT has been launched by police to find a 27-year-old man who is on the run after allegedly killing his 25-year-old sister in Nyimba district, Eastern Province, following an argument over the assault of their mother.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14xSSrtPkF1/?mibextid=oFDknk



It is reported that Ackim Milambo beat up his sister, Esther to death after she went to reconcile him with the mother, whom he earlier assaulted because she accused him of stealing.





According to authorities, the incident occurred in Kachenja Village yesterday at 14:00 hours.



Confirming the incident to #Kalemba, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer, Robertson Mweemba Mweemba shared that the incident happened on Saturday around 14:00 hours.





He said 48-year-old Brenda Lungu who is the mother to the deceased visited her son, Milambo’s house, inquiring about some missing maize from her field.



In response to his mother’s query, Milambo insisted that he had no knowledge about the matter.



“His mother continued to insist that her son must have been involved in the disappearance of the maize due to the close proximity of his home to her field but enraged by his mother’s accusation, Milambo resorted to physical violence, beating his mother who was later rescued by some neighbours,” Mweemba revealed.





“Yesterday afternoon, Milambo’s younger sister Esther, attempted to act as a peacemaker in the escalating conflict by first going to her mother’s house and then later went to her brother’s house, hoping to resolve the matter and inquire why Milambo abused their mother.”





Unfortunately, Milambo and his wife Cecilia Nyirenda viciously attacked his sister, Esther causing her to flee from the scene.



“However, before she could escape, Milambo pursued her and brutally assaulted her with a stick, catching her as she reached the roadside.”





Mweemba disclosed that amidst the savage attack, Esther cried out for help, hoping that someone nearby might come to her aid.



“Fortunately, a neighbour named Madalena Lungu aged 47, heard her cries and rushed to assist. But by the time Madalena reached Esther, she was already unconscious after being struck in the head with a stone,” Mweemba said.





“As Madalena attempted to aid Esther, Milambo turned his rage on her, warning that if she continued to assist Esther, he would brutally murder her in the same way he killed his sister whom he referred to as ‘a dog lying down’ hence, fearing for her own life, Madalena fled and started calling for help as Milambo chased her away.”



Mweemba also disclosed that Milambo then got his wife and kids and left the village.





He added that when officers arrived at the scene, they inspected the body and discovered that Esther was bleeding from the head as she had a suspected fractured left hand and skull.



“The body of the deceased was deposited at Nyimba mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial, while the suspects are still at large as a manhunt has been launched,” Mweemba added…https://kalemba.news/local/2025/03/31/brother-kills-sister-trying-to-defend-mother-from-his-abuse/



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba March 31, 2025