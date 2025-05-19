Brother K*lls Brother, Family Hides the Crime



MEMBERS of the public are up in arms with a family of Chaisa for secretly burying its relative who was allegedly killed by his older brother who accused him of disturbing him each time he was drunk.





Amos Phiri, 46, was allegedly assaulted by his elder brother, Sylvester Phiri, 52, of the same abode, causing him to sustain bruises on his forehead and bleeding from the noise and mouth, leading to his death a few days later.





After his death, his family buried the body without demanding for a post-mortem to be conducted in an effort to protect the suspect, who is also their relative.





This angered the residents in the area, who, after weeks of the incident, dragged the suspect to police demanding justice for the victim. Zambia Police



READ MORE: http://enews.daily-mail.co.zm