BROWN KASARO’S MISCHIEVOUS STATEMENT: ECZ NOT FIT TO RUN THE 2026- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PRESS STATEMENT



BROWN KASARO’S MISCHIEVOUS STATEMENT



Sunday-14th December 2025



ECZ NOT FIT TO RUN THE 2026



The current Electoral Commission of Zambia Board and Management have increasingly demonstrated that they are not qualified and fit to run the 2026 General Election in an impartial manner and cannot guarantee that t

the election will be independent, credible, democratic, free and fair.





For example the statement issued by Brown Kasaro, Chief Electoral Officer, is appalling in misinterpretation of the law and overstepping the Commissions bounds and authority.



In his statement dayed 13th December 2025, Kasaro stated that;

●No e-filing- The Commission wishes to inform aspiring candidates that there is no provision under Article 52 of the Constitution of Zambia for the electronic submission of nomination papers and nomination papers must be submitted physically.





● She caused the by-election-that “A person who causes a vacancy in the National Assembly due to the reasons specified under clause (2) (a), (b), (c), (d), (g) and (h) shall not, during the term of that Parliament- (a) be eligible to contest an election; or (b) hold public office.



In the case of Bowman Lusambo/Joseph Malanji and the ECZ, the Constitional Court reprimanded the Commission for these illegalities.



The Constitutional Court has ruled that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) cannot interpret the Constitution regarding the eligibility of candidates.



The court emphasized that the authority to interpret the Constitution is solely the preserve of the judiciary.



In this case, Hon.Tasila Lungu did not cause the by-election and Kasaro’s misguided interpretation of the law on the filing of nominations amounts to utter political mischief.





Key Stakeholders must understand by now, that ECZ in its current form, is not fit for purpose, and all its work so far such as voter registration exercise and the illegal setting up of the Electoral Reform Technical Committee whose findings have birthed Bill 7, has gone to threaten the holding of credible, democratic, independent, free and fair elections.





ECZ has rendered itself as a mere useful tool of State House as shown by the Commission’s repeated partisan conduct and partiality work especially in the by-elections.



Kasaro,in this statement has gone to a great extent to abuse his powers and attempt to bar Hon.Tasila Lungu-Mwansa in participating in the Chawama By-election.





And by the way, who told him that she will partipate in this election? How can an entire ECZ work based on vengeful emotions and wild speculations?



It si clear that the presence of Mwangala Zaloumis, Mcdonald Chipenzi, Brown Kasaro and Dr. Collins Kachaka, has demonstrated that the 2026 General Election is as good as stolen in fa our of the UPND owing to their presence and partisan work.





The repeated pleas by stakeholders that the President must protect and honour the Constitution by allowing an independent Electoral Commission, have fallen on deaf ears as he is the perpetrator of these dirty schemes to undermine the independence of the Commission.





Issued by

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT