Bruce Willis Family To Donate His Brain To Dementia Research After Passing Away

Bruce Willis’ family has announced plans to donate his brain to scientific research after his passing, aiming to advance understanding of frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the condition that forced him to retire from acting.

His wife, Emma Heming-Willis, described the decision as emotionally challenging but crucial for helping others with similar conditions. The brain donation will allow scientists to study the physical effects of FTD, potentially leading to better treatments and a cure .

Bruce Willis is battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare and aggressive neurological condition that affects personality, behavior, language, and motor skills. FTD is the second most common type of dementia in people under 65, after Alzheimer’s disease.

Willis was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which progressed to FTD in 2023. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, has been sharing updates on his condition, highlighting the challenges of living with FTD.

His family hopes the donation will raise awareness and contribute to medical breakthroughs .