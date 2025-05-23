Bruno Fernandes offers to leave Man United

Bruno Fernandes has said he will leave Manchester United this summer if the club wants to cash in on him in the wake of their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 30-year-old midfielder has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, leading head coach Ruben Amorim to stress United should try to keep “one of the top players in the world”.

‘I have always been honest,’ he said after the match against Spurs on Wednesday. ‘If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is. Football sometimes is like this.

‘I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go. I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club to the great days.

‘The day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.’

Fernandes, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, remains convinced that Ruben Amorim is the right man to take United forward despite overseeing the club’s worst-ever Premier League campaign.

‘We just agreed that he’s the right man,’ he added. ‘He has done a lot of good things. We know that the manager is looked at by the results. Obviously, we see more than that as players.

‘We know for everyone it will be about him bringing back the positivity in the club. To try to bring the club back to fight for trophies, fight for the big trophies. And we all agree that he’s the right man.

‘It’s not my decision but I do think the manager is the right one and I don’t think that there will be a better person to do the job. I know it’s difficult to understand that, it’s difficult to see that. But I still do think that he’s the right man to lead the club.

‘I do think that the club is in a situation where it’s easier to get a different one in because the results haven’t been there. But as my other teammates said, and I repeat myself, I do think he’s the right man.’

On losing the final 1-0 to Tottenham at the San Mames, Fernandes said: ‘It’s very sad. We wanted to win this final more than anything. It’s a very sad day because we’ve done some very good things in this competition until today.

‘But today was the day that mattered, the most important day of the competition. It was the day we could have been in the history of the Europa League, but it’s not like that. And football is cruel, and it’s been our turn to lose. The players have said that this season has been unacceptable.’

United have won just six league games on his watch and are 16th in the Premier League, destined for their lowest finish since relegation in 1974.