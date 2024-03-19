Bruno Mars Doesn’t Actually Owe Millions In Gambling Debt

Over the weekend a bizarre story emerged online. Claims circulated that Bruno Mars owed a shocking amount of money in gambling debts. The report claimed that the “That’s What I Like” singer owed MGM Resorts a debt of nearly $50 million. If the story sounds farfetched, that’s apparently because it isn’t true. The casino giant came to the singers defense in a newly released statement denying the rumors.

In a statement they denied the claims while also plugging his upcoming performances. “We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe.

MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, the company said. Bruno Mars has an upcoming residency at the resort.