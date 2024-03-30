BRUTAL FRUIT THIEVES NABBED…over 200 cases recovered.👇

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the theft of cases of beer at Zambia Breweries Limited in Lusaka’s Mungwi road area.

270 cases of Brutal Fruit beer were found inside a Dutro containerized light truck bearing registration number BLB 9777 on March 27, 2024 around 23:00 hours by Police officers who intercepted the truck while conducting patrols along Lumumba road.

After interrogations, the driver of the truck, identified as Enerst Chalwe, aged 33, of Garden house in Lusaka, led officers to Zambia Breweries Limited where the theft allegedly occurred.

Six suspects, all employees of Zambia Breweries Limited including a forklift operator, were picked in connection with the offence.

Preliminary investigations indicate that 286 cases of Brutal Fruit beer were stolen on March 27, 2024 around 18:30 hours at Zambia Breweries Limited.

The value of the beer stolen is yet to be established.

All the suspects are detained in Police custody waiting to be formally charged.

The beer has been seized while the motor vehicle has been impounded pending for further investigations.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer