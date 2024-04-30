VIDEO: “How many First Ladies have gone through what I am going through? Anyway, God knows”- Esther Lungu says

“I am not shaken,” former First Lady Esther Lungu says

….asks, “How many former first ladies have been through what I’m subjected to?

TUE. 30-04-2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Former First Lady Mrs. Esther Nyawa Lungu has expressed discontent over the ongoing persecution against her and her family, asserting her resilience and vowing to fight on.

“God is big, and he is the one we are leaning on! I will not be shaken! We never stole anything, and God knows”

“We are going to dance to man’s tune, BUT God knows as there is always light at the end of the tunnel. They are not taking away our lives”

“How many First Ladies have gone through what I am going through? Anyway, God knows”

Appearing before the financial crimes court, Mrs. Lungu addressed various women’s groups at the Ministry of Home Affairs following the adjournment of the case to 16 hours today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions seeks to forfeit her 15 double-storey flats to the state, alleging they are proceeds of crime.

Conversely her son Daliso, daughters Chiyesu and Tasila have not remained scathed by police that at one time almost bulldozed down the barrier gate to the house of the former first family in full view of media camera’s, local and foreign.