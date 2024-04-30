VIDEO: “How many First Ladies have gone through what I am going through? Anyway, God knows”- Esther Lungu says

“I am not shaken,” former First Lady Esther Lungu says
….asks, “How many former first ladies have been through what I’m subjected to?
TUE. 30-04-2024 (SMART EAGLES)
Former First Lady Mrs. Esther Nyawa Lungu has expressed discontent over the ongoing persecution against her and her family, asserting her resilience and vowing to fight on.
“God is big, and he is the one we are leaning on! I will not be shaken! We never stole anything, and God knows”
“We are going to dance to man’s tune, BUT God knows as there is always light at the end of the tunnel. They are not taking away our lives”
“How many First Ladies have gone through what I am going through? Anyway, God knows”
Appearing before the financial crimes court, Mrs. Lungu addressed various women’s groups at the Ministry of Home Affairs following the adjournment of the case to 16 hours today.
The Director of Public Prosecutions seeks to forfeit her 15 double-storey flats to the state, alleging they are proceeds of crime.
Conversely her son Daliso, daughters Chiyesu and Tasila have not remained scathed by police that at one time almost bulldozed down the barrier gate to the house of the former first family in full view of media camera’s, local and foreign.
Being a firmer first lady does not exempt you from criminal prosecution. Clearly you were deceived by the owner of the sack of money who has immunity. But we also have a nice surprise for bene be kasaka ka ndrama.
You have distinguished your criminal profile amongst all of Zambia’s former first ladies. Bravo
Consider yowaselufu lucky to merely forfeit the properties. You should have been locked up.
How many former first ladies have looted the country’s resources in cohorts with their husbands?
From selling salaula to billionaire it can’t happen!!! your your friends first ladies were very disciplined that is the reason why they are not being followed up, mind you your husband said that kuti walya but noti kulya nembuto meaning you can steal but you shouldn’t eat even the seeds.Your husband was the worse president which we had never had.madam go back in archives and check how your husband misruled this country.
Here is a free piece of advice to Mrs. Esther Lungu:
Explain to the court where the resources to build those flats came from. Playing to the gallery is of no use whatsoever.
Maureen Mwanawasa was investigated by Rupiah Banda’s government but she never complained about it in the media. Rupiah Banda’s supporters arrogantly told the election-winning coalition built by Levy Mwanawasa that “no person from a small tribe should ever be allowed to be President again”. What’s Esther Lungu complaining about?
Thieves always complain.
They did not steal….simple. You go through muck if you steal!!! Learn this sweet girl. The law has no first lady, girl! Your husband is not shoving his dang because HH is a rare breed of good men. He has principals which your husband buck teeth doesn’t have.