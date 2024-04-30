Dr. Mwambwa is a Danger to the National Audit Office- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Dr. Mwambwa is a Danger to the National Audit Office

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Constitution provides that the Auditor General must be among other things, aged between 46 and 60 years because of the nature of the work, experience required, qualifications, and stature of the office.

Dr. Ron Mwambwa is aged 65 years and is not, therefore, qualified to hold that position.

For this reason, his appointment by President Hichilema and the eventual nomination for parliamentary ratification, was quietly withdrawn.

But President Hichilema has illegally kept the Auditor General in office.

This is to clearly help his agenda of suppressing key issues that should expose theft and abuse of public resources and then pick issues that weaponise his fight against the former ruling party, the Patriotic Front.

Dr. Mwambwa stay at the National Audit Office is therefore illegal. President Hichilema has not bothered to show urgency to seek a replacement.

Take, for example, the Special Audit Report on External on External Public Debt.

The matters the Auditor General has raised were comprehensively dealt with at the Public Accounts Committee.

Both the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Education officials and witnesses, appeared before the Committee to answer to the audit concerns.

Further, the House adopted recommendations that should be dealt with.

However, the Auditor General has proceeded to rehash the same facts on the same matters and purports to call the outcome report as a special audit.

The legitimacy of this report is absent as any public audit done by the Auditor General must be presented before Parliament.

Does it mean that Parliament will be forced and subjected to handle these matters twice?

Utter illegalities.

Look at the audit case of US$340 million for a greenfield brand new international airport.

The Auditor General purports that these funds are missing and no airport was ever constructed.

I guess he has never heard of the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

He also has never heard of the Ndola Airport that was transformed into the Peter Zuze Airforce Base?

Since President Hichilema is determined to keep Dr. Mwambwa, it incumbent upon himself as for.er professional to tender a resignation to save his remaining integrity, and pave way for a legitimate constitutional office-holder.