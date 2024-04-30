CHRIS ZUMANI SAYS, SUNDAY CHANDA IS A SNAKE, HH WILL CRY – Chris ZUMANI

CHRIS ZUMANI SAYS, SUNDAY CHANDA IS A SNAKE, HH WILL CRY

“Sunday Chanda was eating at State House every week when Edgar Lungu was Republican President. Chanda warmed himself as a spoiled adopted son of the Lungus at Nkwanzi where he adorned himself so close to madam Esther Lungu, Chawama lawmaker, Tasila Lungu and all key staff of the president.

I was equally close to him as Political Advisor to ECL because he was already my friend too. For me, Sunday Chanda became part of extended family as far back as 2017. President Lungu dearly loved Sunday Chanda as PF Media Director and treated him as his own son.

With guidance from ECL, all of us treated Sunday as part of the LUNGU’s inner circle from a party point of view: he was highly privileged. Apart from sacrificing a high respected civil servant, former police IG in Hon. Malama to adopt Sunday Chanda on PF ticket in Kanchibiya, President Lungu used his own resources and networks at his disposal to finance and support Sunday Chanda to become a parliamentarian in 2021. I know everything as political programs and campaign activities were under my desk. Chanda ate the best cake in PF.

Shockingly, today, brother Sunday Chanda takes Edgar Lungu for unwanted political asylum seeker who he does not want to mention or associate with anywhere because ECL lost power. Today, Sunday is crawling for something at Community House on HH’s table and presenting himself as Bally’s step son for CDF. This Sunday Chanda even had satanic courage to openly campaign for the UPND in the recent local government by elections in his constituency in the name of HH’s CDF when this is the man who vehemently opposed Bally and called him all demonic names during the PF era.

Many times, I am lost with words to describe our brother because his political behavior is not different from the snake of the garden of Eden. He is a big traitor and shamefully treacherous. Well, HH is fooling himself by playing with snakes like our brother. HH will be bitten big and ‘killed’ in 2026 by the same snakes he is carelessly dancing with at Community House-Sunday Chanda is one of these snakes. If he betrayed Lungu who made him reach where he is today, what more our stingy HH who is just throwing empty promises on him?

B. conclusion

Snakes can never befriend man perpetually, they just pretend to be cool as long as they’re warm and comfortable. But trust me, snakes soon betray, strike and sometimes kill their own host with their inherit poison: HH must wait for 2026. If HH thinks he is a big snake of our politics specialized in mingalato’, he is fooling himself because he now faces bigger and better deadly pythons: he will be nicely swallowed and chewed into pieces! In 2026, Bally will be fixed by voters and his Anaconda snakes will eat him alive and vanish to their new host”

Dr Chris ZUMANI Zimba