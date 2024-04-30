I WILL NEVER WORK WITH HH AGAIN – KBF

BOAST by UPND that i want to rejoin the alliance are false and must be ignored by Zambians, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Bwalya Fube has said.

He said he will never again work with President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND alliance.

Mr Fube said he backed out of the UPND alliance and he will not make another mistake of joining it.

He said contrary to assertions that he has opted to rejoin the UPND alliance and work with Mr Hichilema