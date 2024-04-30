LET’S CHOOSE REAL SOLUTIONS WE HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH- Fred M’membe

LET’S CHOOSE REAL SOLUTIONS

WE HAVE SUFFERED ENOUGH

We have said it before, and we say it again that the economic policies being pursued by Mr Hichilema and the UPND pro transnational corporations, pro imperialist regime will not take Zambians to the ‘promised land’. The policies and path that they have taken will certainly not help the UPND leadership deliver on the many promises they made to the masses of our people.

In saying this, we are not at all being malicious or wishing them to fail. We are patriots who wish the best for our country and our people with or without us. But it is impossible to arrive in heaven, paradise or even purgatory, if one is on the broad road to hell.

The economic policies that Mr Hichilema is pursuing are not new to Zambia, Africa, Latin America and some parts of Asia. They have never led any poor country into prosperity. They have led these countries to our current state of affairs today.

And we speak out of our great love for our country. Mr Hichilema needs to realise that these neoliberal capitalist policies being pursued by the UPND are taking us nowhere. We have been struggling uphill long enough. How much longer do we have to up with these conditions, this deception, these lies and abuses? The cost of living will continue to rise, hardships for Zambian families will continue to increase and prices of necessities will continue to rise.

And what is our solution? We must choose concrete, realistic and definitive solutions – not take the path of agony. We must choose a clear, intelligent, effective solution. The SP is proposing a shift to economic policies that put Zambians first. Policies that are concerned about Zambia’s great majority and not a selected few. Policies anchored on true Justice, Equity and Peace.

Fred M’membe