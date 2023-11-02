Brutalised child reveals it all before court, says stepmom used knife to hurt him

THE LUSAKA Magistrates Court public gallery was yesterday buzzing with sighs of shock and sadness as a four-year old child eloquently testified about how his stepmother used a hosepipe and a knife to inflict harm on him.

The brilliant boy who recounted his maltreatment without difficulty said his step mom used a knife to harm him and she would flog him with a hose pipe and a ‘shamboko’.

In this matter, 29 year-old Langiwe Ngosa of MC2A 78 Apollo Military Camp in Lusaka west who is charged with assault on a child is between April 1, 2023 and July 31, 2023 accused of repeatedly assaulting a minor under the age of 16.

Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya who is presiding over the matter allowed the child to give a disclosure about his maltreatment in compliance with Section 78(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) upon establishing that he was intelligent enough to give evidence.

In examination in chief, the boy was asked who inflicted graze abrasions on his face and hands and he implicated Ngosa.

“My mommy beat me on the face, she also beat me on my nose. She used a ‘shamboko’ and a hose pipe. I know my mummy who beat me with a hose pipe and a knife,” the four-year old said as he stirred up sorrowful emotions among members of the gallery.

The boy was asked if he could identify his tormentor and he responded in the affirmative.

A social welfare officer showed different photos of women to the boy which she captured on her phone and upon stumbling upon Ngosa’s photos the child identified her as his torturer.

“This (Ngosa) is my mommy,” the four year old said whilst pointing at the accused’s pictures.

When he was further queried about the countless scars of whip marks on his legs, back and stomach, the child maintained that they were inflicted on him by Ngosa.

The child was asked to identify his abuser in court and he pointed out Ngosa who was seated in the doc.

During cross examination the boy was asked about the number of mother he has and he indicated that he has two.

Asked if he ever wee-weed in his pants the boy confirmed.

Upon being asked what transpired after wetting his pants the child said ; “mommy beat me”.

His school teacher Naomi Chisola said she got curious when the boy went to school with a bandaged finger on one occasion to which she decided to find out about his injury.

The 29- year old said when he asked the boy about what happened to his finger he disclosed that his mother had cut it with a knife.

“In the second week of June 2023, we enrolled the victim as a new pupil in baby class. He came with his mother. At some point, the boy came with a bandaged wound and I asked who did that to him and he told me it’s the mother who cut him using a knife,” said Chisola as she broke down and evoked emotions among the child’s maternal relatives of his late mother.

“I took a video using my phone and sent it to the commanding officer and to a woman who stays on the same area where the victim come from. I just want justice for baby *.”

Magistrate Mwenya adjourned the matter to November 8, 2023.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba