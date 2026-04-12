Budapest Erupts in Celebration as Trump’s Favorite Dictator Gets Voted Out





Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s iron-fisted nationalist prime minister and one of Trump’s most beloved foreign allies, has conceded defeat to opposition leader Péter Magyar after a stunning electoral rebuke that sent shockwaves across Europe.





Orbán, who has ruled Hungary for 16 consecutive years and was chasing a fifth straight term, was turned out by his own people in historic fashion. Turnout shattered post-Communist records, with nearly 78% of eligible Hungarian voters casting ballots, a number that signals just how motivated the Hungarian public was to end his grip on power.





Reports are pouring in of mass celebrations breaking out in the streets of Budapest, with crowds flooding public squares in scenes of jubilation not seen in Hungary in a generation.





The loss is a stinging rebuke not just for Orbán, but for the MAGA movement that propped him up. Trump personally endorsed Orbán and his administration held him up as a model for the rest of Europe to follow. Tonight, the people of Hungary burned that model to the ground.





Magyar and the Tisza party now inherit a country that was pushed to the edge. The voters made sure Orbán didn’t get the chance to push it over.



Europe is watching. And tonight, Europe is celebrating.