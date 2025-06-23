By Amb Emmanuel Mwamba

Buried in Exile: How Zambia Failed Lungu — And Itself



What should have been a moment of national mourning has been transformed into a dark spectacle of political pettiness and moral failure. President Edgar Lungu — once Zambia’s head of state — now faces his final indignity: buried not in the soil he served, but in foreign land. President Lungu, who died in South Africa, will now be buried there — not by choice, but by the failure of his own nation to grant him rest at home.





Let that sink in.

A Zambian son. A former president. A man who — no matter your view of his politics — deserved the basic dignity of being laid to rest in his homeland. Denied. Not by law, not by tradition, but by the cold hand of politics wielded at a family’s hour of deepest grief.





This is no longer about Lungu. This is about what Zambia has become. A country where the dead cannot find peace because the living refuse to rise above grudges. A country where a family’s sorrow is trampled beneath the boots of state control. There was no need — no moral justification — to impose the will of government over a grieving family’s wishes. There was only a chance to show decency — and that chance was squandered.





And what of President Hakainde Hichilema?

A man of professed deep Christian values — where were those values when it mattered most? Where was the mercy, the humility, the grace that faith demands at moments like these? I expected him to be guided by his beliefs. Instead, the nation witnessed a failure of compassion at the highest level.





South Africa gains a body. Zambia buries its conscience





This is the legacy of this moment:

 If even the dead can’t find peace in your politics, what peace can the living hope for?





History will not forget. And neither will the hearts broken by this needless cruelty.



