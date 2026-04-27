Burkina Faso Declares “One-Party State” Under Military Leadership



Burkina Faso’s Prime Minister has announced that the country has effectively become a one-party state, declaring that the nation itself is now the only “party.





“Today we have only one political party. This is Burkina Faso.”



The statement follows major political changes under the military leadership of Ibrahim Traoré, where authorities have dissolved and banned all existing political parties, moving away from multi-party democracy in favour of what they describe as national unity.





Supporters argue the move represents a bold shift toward sovereignty and a rejection of Western-style political systems, framing it as a step toward a more unified, people-first governance model.





However, critics warn that eliminating opposition voices could undermine democratic principles, limit accountability, and concentrate power within the state.





The development has sparked intense debate across Africa and beyond, raising questions about governance, stability, and the future of democracy in the region.



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