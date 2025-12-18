BREAKING NEWS



Burkina Faso has Released the 11 Nigerian Air Force Personnel After Diplomatic Talks





Burkina Faso has released 11 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilots and crew members, nine days after their detention, following intensive diplomatic engagements by the Nigerian government.





The release came after a high-level Nigerian delegation led by Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, held talks in Ouagadougou with Burkinabè authorities, including President Ibrahim Traoré. The delegation included senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence, as well as NAF Headquarters.





According to security sources, the mission focused on easing tensions, strengthening mutual understanding, and securing the personnel’s release through dialogue—reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to diplomacy, regional cooperation, and international aviation and military protocols.



Nigeria also reiterated its dedication to collective security efforts in the Sahel, highlighting longstanding cooperation with Burkina Faso and other regional partners in counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and stabilization initiatives.





Officials on both sides expressed optimism that the peaceful resolution of the incident will further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance joint efforts to promote peace and stability across West Africa.