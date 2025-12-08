BURKINA FASO HAS TAKEN OVER TOTALENERGIES STATIONS AND REVEALED A NEW NAME
All former French-owned TotalEnergies gas stations in the country have now been acquired and rebranded under a new national identity — Barka Energies.
-The takeover was done by local investors
-The launch was made public this December
-Same stations, new name, local ownership
It is now 100% Burkinabè-owned, marking a major shift in the sector. The rebranding aims to keep services running smoothly while boosting national control of strategic assets.
Many see it as a symbolic move of economic sovereignty and a fresh start for the energy market in Burkina Faso.