BURKINA FASO  HAS TAKEN OVER TOTALENERGIES STATIONS AND REVEALED A NEW NAME





All former French-owned TotalEnergies gas stations in the country have now been acquired and rebranded under a new national identity — Barka Energies.





-The takeover was done by local investors

-The launch was made public this December

-Same stations, new name, local ownership





It is now 100% Burkinabè-owned, marking a major shift in the sector. The rebranding aims to keep services running smoothly while boosting national control of strategic assets.





Many see it as a symbolic move of economic sovereignty and a fresh start for the energy market in Burkina Faso.