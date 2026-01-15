Burkina Faso have dismissed head coach Traore after AFCON exit

Burkina Faso have dismissed head coach Brama Traore and his entire technical staff following the team’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations by rivals Ivory Coast.

“The decision was taken after results well below what was expected of our national team at the continental tournament,” Burkina Faso Football Federation president Oumarou Sawadogo said on Wednesday, January 14.

Sawadogo described the outcome as a “bitter disappointment” and noted that the team’s objective had been to reach at least the semi-finals. Burkina Faso also failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Burkina Faso were defeated 3–0 by defending champions Ivory Coast in Marrakesh on Monday. Manchester United winger Amad Diallo scored the opener and assisted Yan Diomande for the second before halftime, while substitute Bazoumana Toure added the third.

During the group stage, Burkina Faso recorded wins over Sudan and Equatorial Guinea but were beaten by Algeria.

Traore, 63, was appointed in March 2024, replacing Frenchman Hubert Velud, who had been removed after a last-16 exit at the previous Africa Cup of Nations.